Waitrose launches summer campaign but should it do more?

Waitrose is a big opportunity for Wonderhood Studios which narrowly lost out to Saatchi & Saatchi for the combined John Lewis/Waitrose business in the original pitch.

Wonderhood snook back in to Waitrose with some lively social work and now has the whole account despite Saatchi’s Waitrose Christmas campaign winning plaudits. in truth the two brands have little in common apart from ownership and being primarily aimed at a relatively upscale audience (they’re hardly cheap.)

For summer Wonderhood is taking to posters (as ever, just as the weather changes.)

Waitrose chief customer officer Nathan Ansell says: “Summer is for letting your hair down and enjoying the spontaneous side of food, which is why we’ve developed a campaign and range of products designed to inspire and enable our customers to do just that. From sparking ideas for interesting flavour combinations to providing quality ingredients to make impromptu summer get-togethers full of delicacies to explore and remember, Waitrose is the perfect partner for food discovery this summer.”

It may be but M&S is still running rings round Waitrose despite gaps on the shelves and online following the hack of its computer system it seems completely unable to fix. Arguably Waitrose should be doing more than posters and radio while it has such an opportunity.

MAA creative scale: 6.