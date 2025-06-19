Ogilvy wins UK’s first Grand Prix and BETC Paris wins first Luxury Lions

Cannes 2025 hasn’t been the UK’s strongest performance so far, but Ogilvy London has provided a boost on Day 4 by winning a Grand Prix in Creative Strategy for Dove and How a soap brand created a global self-esteem movement. The UK also won two Golds in Creative Effectiveness.

In the first year of Luxury Lions, France dominated as might be expected. The Grand Prix went to Louis Vuitton for its Paris Olympics partnership which, when you see the case study film, is an outstanding and very stylish achievement.

CREATIVE STRATEGY LIONS

Unilever’s Dove and Ogilvy London for How a soap brand created a global self-esteem movement The campaign that keeps on winning, this year with an all-important AI angle.

There were also two UK silvers – FCB’s Andrex Get comfortable and VCCP’s Daisy vs Scammers for O2 – as well as a Bronze for VML London’s NHS Blood & Transplant “Waiting to live.”

LUXURY LIONS

LVMH and Havas Play Paris for The Partnership that Changed Everything Dior, Louis Vuitton and other LVMH brands weave themselves into the games to create a stylish co-production that redefines sponsorship. A luxury campaign that all brands can learn from.

French brands Prada and YSL also won Lions, as did hot Spanish brand Loewe, and the US’ Tiffany & Co.

CREATIVE COMMERCE LIONS

Ziploc and VML New York for Preserved Promos Working with multiple retailers to keep coupons inflation-proof for all groceries.

VML network agencies also won three more Lion in this category, but there were no UK winners.

INNOVATION LIONS

United Nations Museum and AKQA Copenhagen for Sounds Right A collaboration with Spotify to raise funds by paying out fees for soundtracks from nature. Working with artists including David Bowie, Ellie Goulding, London Grammar and Brian Eno.

BRAND EXPERIENCE & ACTIVATION LIONS

Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and FCB Chicago for Caption with Intention Another Grand Prix for the campaign, which also won the top award for Brand Experience & Activation and Digital Craft & Design.

CREATIVE EFFECTIVENESS LIONS

Apple and TBWA Media Arts Lab for Shot on iPhone Demonstrating the iPhone’s camera quality and building a sense of community since 2015.

The UK won two golds: Xbox and McCann for The Everyday Tactician (which also won a Bronze); and Specsavers and Golin for The Misheard Version. Sheba and AMV BBDO won Bronze for Gravy Race.

CREATIVE BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION LIONS

Axa Insurance: Three Knocks Publicis Conseil Paris Breaking new ground by adding domestic violence risks to home insurance policies. Also won a Grand Prix for Direct.