VCCP’s Tiffany Mondesir: My Top (Social) Tips for Cannes

I’d confidently say that the best work this past year shared one brilliant trait: it didn’t just spark cultural conversations, it drove cultural participation. For me, the standout brands and agencies definitely understood that when you empower audiences to get involved, to play, and to genuinely feel a part of your narrative, that’s when they truly engage (and advocate). Social media, undoubtedly, played a huge role, providing an opportunity where everyone could join in and have a voice in one way or another.

Duolingo – “The Dead Owl”

Starting with the obvious: Duolingo. The brand “killed off” the beloved green mascot, and people couldn’t help but talk about it. What I loved was that it kicked off a global mourning event spanning multiple platforms and multiple markets with every local Duolingo account playing along. It was an invite for the public to play along too, with a gamified element to help bring Duo back to life. Part dark comedy, part product mechanic, and entirely internet-native, it’s a masterclass in driving product and social engagement.

Billie: “Scratch-and-Sniff Pits”

When I saw this in my feed, I said to myself “WTF”, quickly followed by “I wish I could’ve been a part of that!”. Billie, a natural deodorant brand, plastered city streets with scratch-and-sniff posters featuring real armpits. They posted the ‘experience’ on their TikTok, a visual sight that was impossible to scroll past. Influencers and social publishers helped amplify the moment, and it became an actual invitation (for those close enough) to join in. I hope this one gets recognition for being a smart example of how bold IRL creativity can fuel FOMO and generate being part of an online conversation.

Cadbury: “Made to Share”

Some people say it’s like a ‘meme’ in real life – I say it’s a relatable, cultural insight captured in clever packaging. Cadbury’s limited-edition bar tapped into the everyday scenarios of sharing (or not sharing). While it launched with a multi-channel push, the real magic happened online once the bars hit shelves. People began posting their own takes and the internet did what it does best: spreading it far and wide. While participation may not have been the intent, it definitely became part of what made this so good, and so shareable. I, for one, definitely enjoyed going through them all.

Bonus: GAP x Troye Sivan – “Get Loose”

I’d love for this one to win something, but I have no idea what for! GAP’s “Get Loose” campaign cleverly leveraged Troye Sivan’s rising online momentum off the back of his ‘Rush’ video virality, in an unmistakably ’90s GAP style. The choreography in the ad felt intentionally replicable — a smart move in the TikTok era — and the results speak for themselves: over 100K videos under ‘#GetLoose’ where people participated in attempting the dance, including influencers and celebs. It’s a case study in how to ride a cultural wave, and lean into native platform behavior. Kudos to the team that did this!

Extra Bonus: Won’t Win (Yet?) But I Love It – F1 x LEGO “Drivers Parade”

As an F1 fan, I’ve fallen in love with this one! The only reason I think it might not win something is because the momentum is still going – and they might not have time to enter it! Formula 1 and LEGO unveiled a fleet of 10 fully drivable cars for the Miami Grand Prix drivers’ parade. In addition to the standard pre-race coverage, they encouraged drivers to film and set up ‘on board’ cameras in each car, making fans feel like they were truly participating in the action. The content flooded TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, all amplified by fan pages, sports outlets, and the drivers themselves. Hamilton called it “the most fun drivers’ parade we’ve ever had”. LEGO didn’t just sponsor the moment — they owned it, inserting their brand DNA of ‘play’ into the culture of the race.

Anyways… let’s see what happens. Whether or not they win, there’s definitely something to be learned from creating opportunities and experiences for audiences to feel part of the story that you’re building as a brand. And especially keeping in mind how it will better generate content and conversation on social media.

Tiffany Mondesir is head of social & content strategy at VCCP