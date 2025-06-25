VCCP serves up debut for Barclays’ Wimbledon partnership

Brands are getting savvier about sponsorship, as we saw from LVMH’s Grand Prix-winning Olympics partnership, and here VCCP have found an appropriate fit for Barclays and Wimbledon. In its first work for the brand since winning the business in April, VCCP introduces the “moments that matter” line in a spot that’s all about finding the right partner in tennis, as in life.

Barclays logos will be pretty prominent at the tournament this year, as reflected in the ad, including a spot on the shirt sleeve of featured US tennis player Frances Tiafoe, who will be the 12th seed in the men’s tournament.

Simon Groves, global managing director of brand, creative and media at Barclays, said: “It’s in the moments that matter where the right support makes the biggest difference. Whether it’s a coach courtside or a financial partner in your corner, this campaign celebrates what can be achieved with the right partner supporting you. We’re proud to be that partner for our customers and clients, and to bring that message to life through our partnership with The Championships, Wimbledon.”

Chris Birch and Jonny Parker, chief creative officers at VCCP, said: “We wanted to capture the way time stretches in those big moments – when one serve or one decision could change everything. Sport delivers those moments in technicolour, and Wimbledon is the cultural high point of the summer. Everyone recognises the feeling of time freezing in a big moment – whether you’re on Centre Court or just facing a make-or-break moment in your own life. It’s cinematic and grounded in truth. With nearly as much drama as Wimbledon itself.”

A promising, disciplined start from VCCP and Barclays.

MAA creative scale: 7.5