UK wins two Grand Prix on final day of Cannes: Film and the Lion for Change

Two regular awards favourites, C4’s Paralympics and Ogilvy’s Dove, both performed yet again at Cannes 2025, taking home a Grand Prix apiece. C4 took the film prize – still the big one for many, despite old-fashioned commercials being relegated to the Palais basement this year – alongside a second Grand Prix for L’Oreal Paris and McCann. Ogilvy won the Lion for Change to go with the Creative Strategy Grand Prix it won on day four.

A third familiar UK pairing, Bodyform and AMVBBDO, won a Film Gold for Never Just a Period. Bronze Lions went to Uncommon and mobile game giant Supercell for Squad Up and adam&eveDDB and Mars’ Temptations for Cats Lose their Cool.

FILM LIONS

Paris Paralympics and 4Creative for Considering What? Challenging perceptions of para-athletes, games after games.

L’Oreal and McCann Paris for The final copy of Ilon Specht Deathbed account of the unsung woman who invented L’Oreal’s iconic line, “Because I’m worth it”

LION FOR CHANGE

Unilever’s Dove Real Beauty and VML London for How a soap brand created a global self-esteem movement The winning case study in full:

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS LIONS

Natura and DDB’s Africa Creative for The Amazon Greenventory Brazilian beauty brand creates a sonic logo by harnessing the bioelectric signals of Amazon rainforest trees.

There were to UK Bronzes in this category, Ogilvy and Dove, and AMVBBDO and Bodyform.