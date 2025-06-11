‘The Attention Dividend’ – new research shows premium large format DOOH beats digital channels

A new study, ‘The Attention Dividend’, reveals premium large format digital out of home (DOOH) attracts five times more attention than online digital formats. The research was carried out by Lumen Research for European premium DOOH media owner Ocean Outdoor.

The study confirms the impact of premium large format DOOH and, when combined with previous Lumen and Ebiquity research linking attention to long-term brand profitability, position premium large format DOOH not only as a high-performing format but a strategic lever for sustainable brand growth.

Key metrics

On average, premium large format is 5.1x more effective than digital online formats.It holds attention 8.2x longer than online display; 5.5x longer than social media content and 1.6x longer than online video.

Overlaying this data with Lumen and Ebiquity’s ‘Maximising Profit Through Attention’ model reveals a strong correlation between attention gains and long-term profit when you combine premium large format DOOH with standard OOH for reach and frequency.

*Premium large format DOOH delivers up to 2.5x higher brand recall than online video

*Video creative on premium large format DOOH drive 2.5x more brand choice than static content

*3D DeepScreen formats deliver a 32% uplift in brand desirability

The study also identifies three distinct payoffs from premium large format DOOH:

Driving long-term profitability

Boosting mental availability (brand recall)

Increasing consumer desire to choose the brand

It also offers clear, actionable evidence about marketing effectiveness. Recommendations include:

• Combining premium large format DOOH with standard OOH for reach and profitability

• Adding premium DOOH video to omnichannel video plans to leverage brand safety and performance

Ocean Outdoor UK CEO Phil Hall says: “This study clearly demonstrates that premium large format DOOH can be a powerful driver of long-term profitability. By delivering sustained and high-quality attention, it helps brands achieve greater returns on investment over the long term through stronger mental availability and brand impact.

“The immersive nature of formats like full-motion video and 3D creative significantly boosts brand consideration and desire – outpacing online formats and rivalling digital video platforms. Premium DOOH isn’t just brand-safe – it’s a broadcast-quality channel that delivers measurable results for both brand-building and bottom-line growth.”

Lumen Research managing director Mike Follett says: “At Lumen, we have seen thousands of times how the size and placement of an ad, coupled with the creative, are powerful ingredients in delivering consumer attention. These premium large format DOOH screens from Ocean combine high footfall traffic with video creative that deliver 5x more attention than digital channels.”

Methodology

Lumen recruited 2,500 participants for a remote, lab-style experiment conducted online using PC devices. The environment replicated how Lumen has run other studies, making the results comparable.

Participants completed a 10-minute survey, with Lumen’s software turning their devices into eye-tracking cameras. For real-time engagement data, they were shown first-person pedestrian POV films, capturing various journeys, all of which happened to pass specific OOH sites, with eye movements tracked.

A follow-up survey measured brand recall, ad recall, choice and desirability.