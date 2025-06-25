Serviceplan brings WhatsApp chat to life for Tourism Abu Dhabi

Cannes’ Independent Network of the Year, Serviceplan Group – the outfit behind Grand Prix-winning “Price Packs” for retailer Penny – has not only brought German creativity into the spotlight, it’s developed a global reputation. It’s also the backer of Rick Brim’s new UK start-up, Ace of Hearts.

This new campaign by Serviceplan Middle East is another example of the extent of the agency’s reach. Created for Tourism Abu Dhabi, it brings an Indian family group chat into vivid life as a way to show that the destination has something to offer everyone.

Sajju Ambat, director of creative strategy and insights at Serviceplan Middle East, said: “A family holiday is not an easy agreement. Options are proposed, drafted like resolutions, debated in group chats, amended mid-call, and sometimes vetoed by the youngest delegate with the biggest opinions.”

Not the first agency to bring WhatsApp to life – Wonderhood did it very effectively for Three UK last year – and it almost certainly won’t be the last, but Serviceplan has created a great showcase for everything that Abu Dhabi has to offer, backed by custom stickers to use in your own WhatsApp groups.

MAA creative scale: 8