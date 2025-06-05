Red Brick Road’s Matt Davis: My Top Tips for Cannes

FIZOOKA

The old mentos in a coke prank has never gone flat. I did it, my kids do it. So kudos to mentos for taking something cross generational and giving it some futuristic fizz by creating the fizzooka. The first branded item in Fortnite, then something made for real for popular gamers. It popped off big time, gaining column inches and chat all over the place. Mentos shot for the skies and got pretty damn close.

CADBURY – MADE TO SHARE

Limited edition bars that garnered unlimited coverage. Made To Share is the sort of red thread idea we adore. It lives everywhere, taking on a life of its own. Packaging is always a tough nut to crack. Divvying up the conundrum of sharing in genuinely funny and relatable ways is smart. Made To Share has become an idea that is made to share.

LONDON SPORT

A slam dunk for London Sport. Flip the regretful and restricted ‘No Ball Games’ signage that’s universally known. And replace with ‘More Ball Games’ and basketball nets for young people to use. Crucially, do it for real, so people will talk about it. An earned idea that works in lockstep with a high production values film for paid and owned spaces.