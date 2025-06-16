Press & Print Grand Prix: German store Penny wins for ‘price packs’

The much-tipped “Price packs” campaign for German discounter Penny has won the only print and publishing Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2025. Like OOH Grand Prix winner KitKat and Gold winner Heinz, it’s the simplicity that wins out: not just because it’s easy for the international jurors to get behind but also because it’s so refreshing in a world of constant bombardment.

Independent agency Serviceplan, which is backing Rick Brim’s new start-up Ace of Hearts, takes the credit.

Grey London and Stella Artois carried off a Gold Lion for “Claustrobars”, depicting crowded bar scenes where one person is seen smiling and bathed in light as they take a sip of the beer. The WPP agency won the client on a project – surely that will be a permanent appointment now?

Fellow WPP agency Ogilvy New York won Gold for Dove and “Unready for anything,” a departure from the “Real beauty” campaign that showcases the brand’s role after a night of celebration. Two more Golds went to the Times of India and Havas for their election turnout appeal, and OKA biotech and DM9 Sao Paulo’s work raising awareness of bioplastic pollution.

The only UK winner in this category was a Silver for MullenLowe’s latest iteration of Persil’s “Dirt is good” campaign.