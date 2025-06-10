Out of Home global ad revenue to hit $49bn in 2025 – WOO president Tom Goddard

Out of Home global ad revenue reached $46bn – a ten per cent increase on 2023 – in 2024 with $49bn forecast for 2025, World Out of Home Organization president Tom Goddard told delegates at WOO’s Annual Congress in Mexico City last week.

Goddard was addressing 650 delegates, a record number, at the annual event, the first time it’s been held in Latin America.

Driving the growth were innovation and consolidation Goddard said. He listed a number of key developments in the OOH industry:

*US OOH revenues exceeding $9Bn for the first time.

*Canadian trade body COMMB launched a new reach and frequency tool in its Roadmap platform.

*In LATAM TV media giant Globo acquiring Brazil’s largest OOH player Eletro Media followed by Eletro buying Clear Channel’s Brazil assets.

*Argentina’s Global acquiring the three remaining Clear Channel National assets in Mexico, Peru and Argentina.

*JCDecaux bought Publigrafic in Guatemala and Costa Rica, and IMC also in Costa Rica.

In Europe, the standout move was the acquisition of the remaining Clear Channel assets in Northern Europe by Bauer Media, the Germany-based radio and publishing giant, catapulting Bauer into a strong number two position in Europe.

*In Germany, revenues grew by a market-beating 25% and in Sweden OOH growth surpassed all other media.

*A major upgrade of the Route Measurement Platform was commissioned in the UK.

Goddard concluded: “The theme for this Congress is a world of opportunities and these developments and others to come, demonstrate clearly that the industry is confounding global economic worries by a relentless focus on growth, innovation and consolidation. We journey into the remainder of 2025 and beyond in good heart.”