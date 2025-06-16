OOH Grand Prix: Paris Olympics and KitKat win at Cannes

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony has won a Grand Prix for Havas. The Daily Mail called it “La farce” and The Times said it was a “damp squib of a show” but that’s the Brits. In France, 86% of people loved it – basically everyone except the Catholic church which was outraged by the drag queens, naked singer and transgender model who all featured in the controversial “Last supper” tableau.

KitKat and VML Prague also won the top honour for its simple and ultimately relatable campaign in which pedestrians are staring at their KitKats in the same way they might stare at their phones.

From the UK, a Gold Lion went to Heinz and Wieden + Kennedy London for one of the campaigns that was most-tipped by MAA’s panel of experts.