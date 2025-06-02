O2 goes on holiday with VCCP

Bubl the O2 robot has now been left firmly behind as VCCP gets ready for the holiday season with two mature easy riders embodying the freedom of the open road, assisted by O2’s free roaming deal across Europe.

The Sean Bean voiceover provides continuity – he’s been doing this for 23 years – as the simple one-take shot takes us for a ride along a Greek coastal road.

Simon Valcarcel, marketing director at Virgin Media O2 said: “O2’s campaign reframes inclusive roaming not just as a value proposition, but as an emotional unlock – a way to feel more spontaneous, more present, and more alive. The freedom that comes with being able to travel and stay connected without stress is bar none. This campaign captures that feeling of possibility and spontaneity that defines great travel: it’s emotional, it’s human and it brings our ‘Essential for Living’ proposition to life.”

David Masterman, ECD at VCCP said: ”O2 is the only major network not to charge extra for roaming. We wanted to remind people how good that feels. A quiet moment in the middle of nowhere with just a friend, a Vespa and a navigation app. Uninhibited by a lack of data. Super simple, and a proper showcase for how the brand is evolving.”

The “essential for living” line, introduced with “First breath” earlier this year, might be uncomfortable but you can’t really argue with it.

MAA creative scale: 7