Now Beckham is playing for Nespresso

Sure that somebody somewhere is writing a PHD on David Beckham and why no brand likes to be without one. Now Dave is fronting Nespresso on social media, produced by his own outfit Studio 99.

Dave, of course, does a fair amount of imbibing. He’s been pouring Stella Artois for his mates in a recent campaign and, for his birthday, made a heavily Instagrammed visit to Petrus, home of his favourite tipple (bit showy that, a bottle from 1945 will set you back £17,294 although there can’t be many left.)

For Nespresso he’s taking a tour around London and then demonstrating he can work the machine to make a “limited-edition Pistachio Vanilla Over Ice.”

Probably won’t be sharing one with his in-laws though.

Becks actually seems quite good sort if you forgive the life-by-Instagram but can’t marketers think of anything/anybody else? What’s happened to George anyway?