New balls from Beats by Dre and Puma

Football just never goes away (you can see why some players “develop” injuries at this time of year so they can sneak away to injure themselves properly in Ibiza.)

There’s so much sport-related stuff in adland (mostly football) that there’s a growing new breed of sports specialist agencies and one such is the UK’s Homeground, here for Beats by Dre featuring Chelsea player Cole Palmer (he’s the one moneybags Man City sold for less than £40m although he’s clearly better than any other attacking midfielder they have now that Kevin De Bruyne is on his way.)

‘Cold Palmer’ he’s known as, as he seems to play in his own space and not be fussed about anything else, including the opposition. Good timing from Beats and the agency too as he engineered Chelsea’s latest triumph, the UEFA Conference League (well, mini-triumph.)

So we have ice-man Cole gliding across the ice.

Heavens, an idea! Nicely directed by GRANDMAS through Academy.

MAA creative scale: 9.

Puma is supplying the new Premier League match ball – the Puma Orbita Ultimate PL, to be precise, intended to “ensure precise weight distribution, keeping the ball perfectly balanced. The high-frequency moulding guarantees long-lasting durability with enlarged and deeper seams to improve aerodynamics, shape retention, and a soft touch with every kick, no matter the pitch or weather.” That should stop managers blaming it when their players can’t shoot straight (or maybe not.)

Puma is clearly hoping that lots of people who aren’t quite as good as Cole Palmer buy it too so Dude London debuts the ball with their version of park football.

Actually makes football look like a game…

MAA creative scale: 7.