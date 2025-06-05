Mother tunes into world’s biggest asset manager

Perhaps the most important task for any creative agency is to find clients with lots of money. So many press releases land with grand plans and you think: but can they afford it?

Well BlackRock is the world’s biggest asset manager with a scarcely believable $11.5 trillion under management so Mother may have found a winner here. For its iShares product by Mother Berlin and New York.

Even the biggest financial services companies tiptoe into advertising, even in the US. In the UK you need so many caveats it’s hard to say anything. Interesting that the mighty BlackRock is promoting itself in the US where investors large and small are running scared as Trump unleashes chaos with his tariffs and “Big Beautiful Bill” (the two are pretty well guaranteed to drive up inflation.)

This one? Careful not to frighten the horses. See what’s next.

MAA creative scale: 6.