M&S presses on with Mother summer campaign

Online sales are still stalled at Marks & Spencer following a cyber attack that is expected to cost the retailer around £300m. It’s not likely to be fixed before July, but the retailer is going ahead with this summer campaign from Mother – what else can you do?

“Summer like you mean it” feels full of the carefree promise of the season ahead, putting an extra gloss onto those simple holiday pleasures like stepping off the plane into the heat, hanging out at the pool, cooling down with an ice lolly, or basking in the glow of sunset.

Kirsty Minns, partner at Mother Design, says: “It’s the small moments, tucked between big plans, that often feel the most memorable. With ‘Summer like you mean it,’ we’re showing how a holiday in style can transform those little moments into the big, special memories they truly are.”

The summer holiday used to be a chance to ditch the make up and wear the same clothes on repeat. Now there’s pressure to turn it into an Instagram-friendly fashion and lifestyle shoot. “Summer like you mean it” finds a good balance between a touch of aspiration and the fact that, at heart, this is good old M&S.

It might even get people to the shops, as they can’t buy online. There are a couple of M&S stores on Oxford Street, not far from the very popular new Ikea City branch that has plenty of foot traffic – also led there with help from agency Mother.

MAA creative scale: 7