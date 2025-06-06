Mother London is back on the gravy train with KFC

Days after the release of a special edition fork, KFC has now cooked up a fashion collab with streetwear brand Aries.

The “Gravy Drip” collection is another absurdist instalment in the KFC/Mother story. It’s a limited edition clothes collection, shot in Renaissance splendour by fashion photographer (Chloé, Miu Miu etc) Douglas Irvine.

Phoebe Syms, brand manager at KFC UK & Ireland, said: “When we thought about bringing the nation’s gravy obsession into the world of fashion, we knew there was only one brand iconic and fearless enough to do it with us – Aries. This is more than just a collab, it’s the ultimate gravy drip, a love letter to our liquid gold.”

Sofia Prantera, founder of Aries, said: “We wanted to create something beautifully executed with a subtle touch of irony. The idea of reverence, ritual, and indulgence evoked the spirit of a Roman feast and a celebration of excess.”

It’s a fun way to fill in the gap between the blockbuster ads that KFC still makes. But do you really want to pay £1500 for a gravy-smeared jacket or £70 for a t-shirt? Somebody’s buying it – the £95 drumstick necklace is sold out.

