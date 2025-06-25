Mother Berlin wins pan-Euro business from fintech SumUp

Global fintech SumUp has appointed Mother Berlin as the lead creative agency on its pan-European 2025 campaign. The win follows a competitive pitch. SumUp is best known for its payment terminals, which are used by more than 4 million merchants worldwide.

Mother has been briefed to boost brand awareness and promote SumUp’s image as an innovation leader in digital payment solutions, making the brand stand out in an increasingly competitive market. The upcoming campaign will position SumUp as a reliable partner by telling true stories across a range of channels.

Alexander Nowak, CCO and partner at Mother Berlin, says: “We’re starting this partnership with SumUp full of energy. From the very first moment, it was a strategic and creative match. With our international team, we were able to deliver a setup that was spot on – both in content and language. What drives us most is the shared courage to break conventions and truly think differently.”

Anna Druckrey, creative director at SumUp, says: “With Mother, we’ve found the ideal strategic partner. The agency brings exactly the expertise needed to redefine brand and product communication in our industry. The team impressed us with strategic vision, creative excellence and a clear ambition to explore new paths. This mindset perfectly aligns with our goal to further strengthen SumUp’s position as a pioneer in digital payments.”