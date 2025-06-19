McDonald’s tucks into ‘The Big Arch’

Offices and arches seem to be doing the business for McDonald’s UK and Leo Burnett. After last year’s winning eyebrow-focussed ‘Arches’ they’re back with ‘The Big Arch,’ a summer promotion of what looks a pretty gross-out rival to a Burger King Whopper.

Causing a stir in the office, which starts to shake from hunger pangs.

McDonald’s CMO Ben Fox says: “The Big Arch is the most exciting burger we’ve launched in a generation, a future classic, giving customers exactly what they’ve been asking for – 2x juicy, 100% British and Irish Beef patties, cheddar cheese, crispy onions and a new signature Big Arch sauce. The Big Arch is the perfect solution for those moments of ‘Big McDonald’s hunger’.”

Clever of McDonald’s to incorporate its golden arches in everything and move proceedings to the office, a pretty weird environment in many ways these days (and the grim reaper AI has yet to fully strike.) What are they going to do with them all?

MAA creative scale: 7.