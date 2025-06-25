Martini breezes in on the summer spritz market with Ogilvy

Ogilvy has drafted in Jonathan Bailey, who stars in Bridgerton as well as Wicked and Jurassic Park Rebirth, to embody the carefree Italian dolce vita and all things summer for the new Martini campaign.

Apparently, Bailey goes to Italy every summer and the ad was filmed at the tail end of his last trip. The aperitivo drink category, once dominated by Aperol, is worth nearly $11m globally and is expecting another 6% rise this year, so fellow Campari Group brand Martini wants in on the action.

Emma Fox, global VP of Martini, says: “Our partnership with Jonathan Bailey as this summer’s Martini man marks a new era for the brand. He captures the effortless charm and stylish spontaneity of today’s aperitivo lifestyle. With ‘Dare to Be’, we’re setting the tone for the future – a Martini that’s as playful as it is premium, bringing our authentic Italian heritage to life in new ways for a new generation.”

The ad will run mostly on social media in the US and Europe. Does the job of conjuring up the summer spirit.

MAA creative scale: 6