MAA Ad of the Week: Renault Alpine from BETC Etoile Rouge

French cars used to be as synonymous with style and dash as Italian. What’s now known as Formula 1 is actually the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA.)

Renault has revived its famous Alpine brand for a new range of sporty electric fastback crossovers, celebrating 70 years of the Alpine through rallies and races, with a new global campaign by BETC Etoile Rouge (the luxury bit.) “Lightness is a Force” we’re told, brand founder Jean Rédélé’s motto.

Shame modern versions don’t look as good but it’s an interesting campaign, combining live action, CGI and archive stuff in a way we’ll have to get used to as AI takes over the ad world.