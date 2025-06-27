MAA Ad of the Week: Cornish Orchards from The Corner

As we pore over the entrails of the holding companies and the performance all round at Cannes (where were the good ads?) it’s easy to overlook poor consumers.

They don’t give a toss about any of the above, of course, they just want to see and hear stuff that doesn’t make them turn away or switch channels. Or get in the way of their internet browsing with irritating and irrelevant (although highly targeted and personalised, natch) pop-ups.

So thanks to Cornish Orchards and The Corner for a diverting thirty seconds.