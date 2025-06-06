MAA Ad of the Week: Beats by Dre from Homeground

As AI invades creative (along with everything else, Meta is promising a cradle to grave AI product next year) cool, classy ads that don’t rely on endless CGI (early AI) cuts will become even thinner on the ground.

So Homeground’s new effort for Beats by Dre featuring Cole (‘Cold’) Palmer gliding across the ice is more than noteworthy. Directed by GRANDMAS for Academy.

Looking at some of the early Cannes Lions shortlists it looks as though the UK is destined for slim pickings at best. They should try to make more ads like this.