London-based agencies win Bacardi global briefs

Three London-based agencies have emerged as winners from Bacardi’s global creative review: BBH adds flagship brand Bacardi Rum to Grey Goose, Mother gets Bombay Sapphire globally and Ogilvy-owned New Commercial Arts debuts with St. Germain elderflower liqueur. All were previously handled by Omnicom’s BBDO.

Bacardi CMO Ned Duggan says: “At Bacardi, we are committed to delivering creative excellence across our portfolio, and our recent agency appointments (of NCA London and Mother) mark an exciting step forward in that journey. Both agencies bring a bold, fresh approach that aligns perfectly with our vision for these distinctive brands.”

Of BBH he says: “BBH’s work to date, including our newest global campaign, ‘The Grey Goose Hotel’, has already demonstrated the kind of cultural relevance and storytelling that we believe will drive meaningful connections with consumers across the globe,”

St. Germain, although the smallest of three, is the first fruit of NCA’s sale to Ogilvy and access to its global network.