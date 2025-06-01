Lloyds goes to Publicis for its “seamless end-to-end experience”

Lloyds Bank is running a new campaign for its Premier account (the one they charge for) via Publicis Groupe (fairly recently anointed as rival Santander’s global AOR) after abandoning adam&eveDDB and putting its black horses out to well-earned pasture.

New CMO Suresh Balaji says: “Our new Lloyds Premier campaign is all about bringing our experience-led brand philosophy to life, built on deep customer insights, working with one of our long-time partners, Publicis Groupe, to make it happen.

“We’ve made some updates to our agency model – becoming more agile, mission-first and customer-centric. Rather than having a traditional creative agency on record, we’ll be working with our agency partners to enhance our capabilities, where necessary.

“The future of agency-client collaboration, in our view, is about expert teams delivering seamless, end-to-end experiences and removing any confines of a single creative, media, or experience framework.”

Here are two of the ads.

But words do sometimes fail you….