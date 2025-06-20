Liam and Noel reunite for Adidas ahead Oasis Live ’25 tour

Adidas brings us a tantalising glimpse of the Gallagher brothers together as they reunite for the first time since the band split in 2009. Ahead of their tour, which kicks off on July 4th, Liam and Noel have joined forces for the canny launch of the Adidas Originals x Oasis Live ’25 collection.

As a merchandising opportunity it’s the perfect fit, and this film – soundtracked by the hit Live Forever – does a very good job of building excitement about the gigs, the fans and the music. It takes us back to more innocent times and almost makes you forget the naked greed of the surge pricing ticket fiasco.

Oasis’ fashion choices have been driving Adidas sales since the 90s, so they might as well make it official. And they’ve done it in style.

MAA creative scale: 8.5