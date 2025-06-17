Jane Austin: because you’re worth it? Measuring the ROI of Cannes week

Traditional agencies are facing an existential crisis and the global economy is on the brink of its worst decade for growth in forty years, yet the amount of cash being splashed at Cannes remains at obscene levels.

Many attendees are downsizing this year, with some companies, such as VML, swapping their yachts for more budget-friendly villas. But it’s hard to be frugal when the cost of Cannes keeps rising every year.

Some ad execs have reported that prices at the festival rose between 20% and 25% due to inflation when the event returned in-person in 2022. And the cost of everything, from restaurants to accommodation, continues to edge upward. The most prominent digital billboard at the Palais rose from $209,000 last year to $267,000 in 2025, according to AdAge.

No wonder the takings during Cannes week enable half the town to shut up shop for the rest of the year.

All of which begs the question, why not save yourself a bundle and stay at home?

Well, because, even in its final death throws, this industry still loves putting on a show.

Advertising may be broken but its culture of largesse is still going strong.

Compare the extravagance of Cannes Lions to the film festival, during which Cannes is a ghost town by 10pm and couple of beers and a pizza can pass for a top night out.

Adland still sees Cannes as a major new business and dealmaking opportunity that few can afford to skip. Yes, visibility at Cannes will cost you, but it can really pay off in terms of dealmaking, new business and press coverage, if you’re strategic.

Nonetheless, there are no guarantees, and no specific measurement for the ROI of showing up at Cannes. In light of the economic pressures the industry faces right now, global industry award shows should take more accountability and do more to justify the exorbitant cost of attendance.

Should the economy tank further in the years to come, the only people who will be able to afford to put on a show at Cannes will be the tech bros. If prices continue to soar as budgets shrink further, Cannes risks evolving into a festival of creativity in name only.

Jane Austin is the founder and owner of Persuasion Communications.