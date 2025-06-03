Is Leo Burnett in the driving seat for newly merged VodafoneThree?

The merger between Vodafone and Three UK has just been sealed, creating what it claims is the UK’s largest mobile network with more than 27 million subscribers. Wonderhood is in camp Three UK, while Leo Burnett works with Vodafone.

It could all go out to pitch of course, but Vodafone is the majority partner with 51% and they seem happy, for now at least, with affable TV and radio host Roman Kemp as the face of the brand. This new campaign is along familiar lines, with additional summer vibes.

Maria Koutsoudakis, brand director at Vodafone UK, said: “Our ‘Find It. Fast.’ campaign celebrates the innovation of Circle to Search, and the spontaneous and shared joy of summer. We wanted to showcase the ease and seamlessness of a conversation that goes from chat to photography, to search and solution thanks to Circle to Search, and the power of The Nation’s Network. Roman Kemp and his real friends bring a new level of authenticity to our storytelling.”

Cristian Cussen, senior marketing director at Google UK, said: “The ‘Find It. Fast.’ campaign truly encapsulates the power of our global partnership with Vodafone. Circle to Search is one example of how our combined innovations help people connect, discover, and make the most of their summer adventures, fast.”

Mark Elwood, CCO, Leo Burnett UK said: “We wanted to do more than showcase a new feature, we set out to tell a story everyone recognises: the chaos of summer plans, the charm of group chat logistics, and that moment where tech saves the day. It’s fast, funny and human, with Circle to Search stepping in like the most capable mate in the group.”

