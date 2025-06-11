House 337’s Josh Green: My Top (Sports) Tips for Cannes

Persil x Arsenal Every Stain Should Be Part of the Game by MullenLowe

Six in ten girls leave sport because they’re scared of period stains. Think about that. We celebrate mud, sweat, even blood from a busted lip. But blood from a period? Still taboo. Still shameful. So Persil stood up and said stains shouldn’t be scrubbed away. They partnered with Arsenal to call out the double standard. Because if stains are good, then they’re all good. Especially the kind that keeps girls in the game.

Molson x PWHL See My Name by Rethink

Lots of brands talk about allyship. Molson actually showed up. And for a brand, they did the unthinkable: they made their logo smaller. Yes, smaller. Molson stepped out of the spotlight so women’s hockey players could stand in it, giving up their place on the jersey to put visibility where it’s long been missing – on the names that matter. A reminder that real support sometimes means making space, not noise.

Nike London Marathon Run by Wieden + Kennedy

Write how it feels to run when your lungs are burning and your legs are screaming. The doubt. The heartbreak. The unexpected second wind. Nike didn’t overthink it, and it worked because it came from deep understanding. “Hate every second. Love every mile.” “Lost a toenail. Gained a medal.” A brilliant reminder of Nike’s iconic voice. I’d love to imagine the brief was “A runner’s inner monologue, captured in print.”

AIK Stockholm & Nike by River Stockholm

Some say sport is religion. Well, football club AIK Stockholm made it official. The club became officially recognised by the Swedish state as a religion. Not a metaphor. Not a campaign line. An official designation of the club. And a declaration of faith from its fans.

Football Manager x BETC Football Lover by BETC Paris

When love and football collide on the same night, most would call it a dilemma. BETC turned it into poetry. Football Lover FM transformed live match commentary into love songs, so they could be enjoyed by two people at the same time — for very different reasons.