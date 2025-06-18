Grey scores at Cannes with advertising that speaks for itself

WPP’s Grey hasn’t had too much to shout about recently – being shuffled off, first to AKQA and now Ogilvy – but it’s currently heading the UK’s Cannes Lions performance table with golds in outdoor and print for Stella Artois’ ‘sip of the sanctuary.’

Stella advertising seemed to have rather lost its way recently, resorting to that trusty old steed (Sir) David Beckham. Credit to Grey for producing a Lions winner that doesn’t require a tedious video case history.