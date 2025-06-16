Graham Fink’s TheArtSchool for young creatives returns

There’s a view that the UK is suffering a creative crisis in adland with fewer people possessing the skills to produce outstanding work, even get a job in the first place.

So it’s a welcome return for Graham Fink’s TheArtSchool after 15 years, described as “more an underground movement” than a school. The new ArtSchool debuts at the UK Creative Festival in Margate on July 9 and is open to all young creatives (18+) who register for the festival.

Fink, a former CCO of M&C Saatchi and Ogilvy Greater China and a successful artist in his own right, says: “Success (in advertising) comes down to being in the right place, with the right people, at the right time. TheArtSchool is that place. More secret society than syllabus, TheArtSchool has one mission: to shake students out of the classroom and into the real world.

“I’ve taught hundreds of students, many, now award-winning creatives running the show at top agencies. And it started with an afternoon like this. If you’re trying to break in, or already in and hungry for more, don’t miss this.”

The first session is hosted by The Creative Foundation, who run the free-to-attend Creative Careers Fair at the UK Creative Festival. It will then appear at venues round the country in unison with The Creative Town Hall, a new initiative from the Creative Circle, created to inspire creativity and elevate the influence of the UK’s creative advertising industry on a global stage.

For more information on TheArtSchool, the Creative Careers Fair and tickets, visit www.ukcreativefestival.co.uk

