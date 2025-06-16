George Floyd of Academy Films: my Top Tips for Cannes

Top Tips for Cannes

Twix – ’Two Is More Than One’

Adam&eveDDB hire Vedran Rupic to launch Twix’s new brand platform with a car chase that flips perspective. It’s the sheer stupidity that hooked me; stupidity so refined that it deserves a PhD. “Two is more than one” is scholastically dumb. What a line. What a ride.

Update: absurdly this piece of work has just been banned in the UK by the ASA on the grounds that it is ‘likely to breach the legal requirements of the Highway Code’. A decision as dumb as this ad is brilliant.

Andrex ‘First School Poo’

‘Poooooooooo.’ Andrex is flawless. For me it’s a Grand Prix for strategy, creative and craft, but above all, for injecting some brilliance into a shit category.

Lewis Hamilton X Ferrari. – ’Another Dream Come True’

(Only available on YouTube)

I love Lewis Hamilton. Unofficially the 8-time F1 World Champion and now officially the proud owner of a Ferrari contract. To celebrate this career milestone, Lewis slides into the unglamorous role of ‘garage attendant’ from Ferris Bueller (randomly, alongside acting behemoth, Ed Norton). The nostalgia is potent and, shockingly, so is the acting. Turns out Lewis can drive emotions too. Branded Entertainment Grand Prix? Start your engines!

Beats by Dre – ’Nothing Ordinary About Erling Haaland’

Another sports star, another great performance? It’s starting to feel like the ‘90s again, when directors wrangled athletes into giving Oscar-worthy eyebrow raises. For years, we suffered through the robotic delivery of razor endorsements by men who could bend a ball but not a script. But Erling? Erling is different. He’s stomping across Norway like Thor with a personal trainer, conquering the local traditions with berserker-level charm. Nordic Gold!

Visit Oslo – ‘Is It Even A City?’

Don’t you just love the anti-sell? Volkswagen branded their car a lemon, The Independent demanded ‘Don’t Read’, BrewDog told us not to buy their beer and now Visit Oslo shrugs, “Is it even a city?” Told from he perspective of someone who thinks a queue is a sign of cultural value, it brilliantly roasts the Soho House mindset while quietly selling the hell out of fjords and fresh air. I now, genuinely want to go to Oslo.

George Floyd is head of sales at Academy Films.