Gabriel Garcia and Felipe Sampaio of Hijinks: our Top Tips for Cannes

It’s hard to truly know what will and won’t score big at Cannes. Every year brings just as many surprises as it does upsets.

We are always drawn to ideas that are truly breakthrough and have never been seen before. But more than that, we love the work that shows full commitment to the execution. Crafting every visual, every word, and every touchpoint. When both the agency and client know the idea is good, they have to go all in. No shortcuts. No soft landing. It’s all or nothing.

Top Tips for Cannes

Change the Ref – The Final Exam



A best-in-class example of turning the tables on empty criticism. Sharp insight, a subversive idea, and flawless craft. Now that’s commitment.

Cheetos – Other Hand



It’s not every day a brand embraces a delightfully silly insight about its product, and then fully commits to a campaign that brings it to life through a series of equally brilliant executions.

Molson – Paid Through Parents



Witty, well-crafted loophole ideas never get old. It took serious commitment from both brand and agency to spotlight a quiet problem, and shout it out to the whole country and beyond.

Gabriel Garcia and Felipe Sampaio are creative directors, Hijinks.