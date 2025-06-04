Fork lickin’ good. Mother creates cutlery for KFC

KFC relaunched its rice bowls this year, and this new work from Mother concedes that it’s the one dish that really can’t be eaten with your fingers.

Enter the “Finger lickin’ fork,” crafted by jeweller Sam Ozanne and available to a few favoured fans via social media.

Meg Stigant, junior brand manager at KFC said: “The all-new Rice Bowl is a delicious lunchtime product, but it’s obviously more difficult to eat with your fingers. The Finger Lickin’ Fork solves that for our biggest fans.”

Emma Bottomley, business lead at Mother, said: “Finger Lickin’ Good has been omnipresent at KFC since 1952, and we’ve continuously played with this iconic line to produce memorable work. Our hand-shaped silver fork is designed so KFC fans can enjoy the Rice Bowl in iconic style.”

As ever, Mother has fun with the brand – something the agency has earned after eight years together.

MAA creative scale: 8