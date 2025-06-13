‘Enjoy’ the full Cannes experience with BigSmall’s new video game

BigSmall, the agency founded by ex-WCRS CEO Matt Edwards, has taken the chaos of Cannes Lions and turned it into an absurd “festival survival simulator” – complete with beachside panels, rosé-fuelled networking, and trying to remember what you promised to finance.

Can you survive the Gutter Bar? Retain credibility with your colleagues? And will you make it home when it’s all over? It’s not a real game, but it’s a painfully accurate trailer for the Cannes experience. Co-founder Tom Evans will be on hand outside the Palais to make personalised versions of the film for those who can handle it.

You’ve got to have a sense of humour about Cannes. This makes entertaining viewing for anyone heading out there – and it’s quite an antidote for anyone who is stuck in the office with FOMO.