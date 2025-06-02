Daniela De Seta of BETC Paris: my Top Tips for Cannes

Top Tips for Cannes

O2 – Daisy

An easy pick and a brilliant one.

Smart, sharp, and entertaining. Daisy is the first AI that doesn’t save people’s time, it wastes it. What I love most? When creativity tackles a real-world problem and turns it into something smart, bold, and genuinely useful. That’s when a brand stops talking at people and starts being part of their lives.

Heinz – It Has To Be

And here is another winner. Heinz is iconic and it acts like it. That may sound obvious, but it’s not. Plenty of ‘love brands’ forget how to use their cultural weight. Heinz doesn’t. This campaign is bold: no logo, no product. And yet, unmistakably Heinz. To me, it’s more than a campaign, It’s a tribute to years of brand building done right.

Camdom – Billy Boy

A condom for your phone protecting against the risks of revenge porn.

I like this idea because it shows how even simple brands can break into culture and stay relevant. This is a condom brand extending its protection into the digital world, keeping up with the times and addressing a problem a traditional condom simply can’t solve.

Ikea – Hidden Tags

Not many brands are brave enough to spotlight their own problems.

And that’s exactly why I love this idea. Instead of running from the misconception people have about their furniture, IKEA leaned into it and made it the heart of the campaign.

Proving that the answer wasn’t far away. Just cleverly hidden under our IKEA furniture.

Daniela De Seta is creative director at BETC Paris.