Channel 4 goes loud and proud on DEI

Not so long ago the world’s companies, including agencies and ad holding groups, were falling over themselves to boast of their DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) credentials. Then a nasty orange ogre appeared in the White House and, all of a sudden, they weren’t. DEI champions at the ad holding companies discovered they were surplus to requirements and the likes of WPP removed DEI self-congratulation from their websites. Craven is a word that springs to mind.

The UK’s Channel 4 (aka the Jamie Oliver channel) has long prided itself on its alternative-ness and it’s taking a pop at the craven majority with a faux PSA from 4Creative.

A bit of a mess (but so is DEI) but a worthy enough target.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.