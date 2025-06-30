Cannes tightens rules as faked awards scandal brews – Omnicom’s DDB keeps Network of the Year

The Cannes Lions misleading (or faked) awards plot thickens with Omnicom/DDB’s DM9 now withdrawing two other winning campaigns – Urihi Yanomami’s ‘Gold = Death’ and OKA Biotech’s ‘Plastic Blood’ – to add to its Creative Data Grand Prix winner.

DDB will, however, keep its Network of the Year prize according to Cannes Lions organiser Ascential (this, you may suspect, may change.)

Cannes Lions says:

After consultation with the entrant company, DM9, the Creative Data Lions Grand Prix winner, ‘Efficient Way to Pay’ for Consul, has been withdrawn. This follows the discovery that AI-generated and manipulated content was used within the case film to simulate real world events and campaign outcomes, resulting in the jury being presented with inaccurate information during their deliberations.

This breaches the Cannes Lions entry rules on factual representation, and undermines the trust placed in the work by our juries and the wider community. Cannes Lions exists to celebrate creativity that is real, representative, and responsible. After a thorough investigation and review, conducted in consultation with the relevant parties, and Cannes Lions’ independent auditors, we concluded that the only appropriate course of action was to mutually withdraw the entry from the Festival, and therefore withdraw the Grand Prix and associated prizes. As an extra measure, and following a thorough internal review, DM9 has chosen to withdraw the entries ‘Plastic Blood’ for OKA Biotech, and ‘Gold = Death’ for Urihi Yanomami. All parties acknowledge that the level of legitimacy does not meet the necessary standard. All prizes will be withdrawn as a result. Looking ahead, Cannes Lions will introduce a series of enhanced measures to ensure that the awards remain robust in the era of synthetic content, media, and generative AI. These include: • Commitment An enhanced Code of Conduct that must be signed by all participating organisations. • Transparency Mandatory AI disclosure as part of the entry process, with non-disclosure constituting grounds for disqualification or withdrawal. • Detection Content detection tools may be used to help identify manipulated case films and materials. • Adjudication A dedicated review committee comprised of experts in AI, ethics, and content integrity. These measures will be supported by formal enforcement procedures, including potential disqualification, public disclosure, or award withdrawal where necessary. These new and enhanced measures reinforce the Festival’s commitment to honouring work that upholds the highest standards of truth, fairness, transparency, and creative excellence.

DDB CEO Alex Lubar addressed staff thus:

As many of you have likely seen, recent headlines have called attention to work entered into Cannes Lions by our Brazilian agency, DM9. I want to address this directly.

I am deeply disappointed by the situation. At DDB, we have a zero-tolerance policy for any behavior that compromises the integrity of our brand. We took swift and decisive action to hold those responsible accountable and to correct the record.

Let me be clear: we are committed to producing the best possible creative work, but not at any cost. We do not, and will not, sacrifice our values for recognition. Every one of us at DDB shares the responsibility to uphold the highest creative and ethical standards.

This was an isolated incident, and I know one that will have left many of you shocked and disappointed. I understand and share those feelings, but I also want to acknowledge and congratulate all of you who do outstanding work every day, consistently abiding by our standards, and continuing to set the bar for what values-driven creative excellence looks like.

As we celebrate another historic Cannes for the DDB network, it’s more important than ever that we act as industry stewards and stay true to what got us here – real ideas, real craft, and real impact.

I’ll be working closely with…our creative leadership to strengthen our processes and ensure we maintain the standards that define who we are.

Thank you for your continued commitment to doing the right thing and to doing exceptional work the right way.

Cannes Lions shoud be congratulated for acting swiftly and, seemingly, firmly. But this, one suspects, is the tip of a very large iceberg and, as we’ve already, noted almost inevitable with case histories all over the place and the dreaded ChatGPT helping out over-stressed juniors (probably) assembling interminable awards entries.

As for DDB it should do the decent thing and hand back its Network of the Year award.