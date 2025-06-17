News

Cannes Day 2: eight Grand Prix awarded

Entertainment, Gaming, Craft, Music, Sport and Design

Photo of Emma Hall Emma Hall19 hours ago
No less than eight Grand Prix were handed out at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity on day two, with two going to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences for Caption with Intention by FCB Chicago.

Independent agencies were represented by Artplan Sao Paulo and Revolver Sydney. South & Central America, the United States, Australia and South Korea taking home the prizes.

Film Craft Grand Prix

Telstra: Better on a Better Network by Revolver Sydney and Biscuit Filmworks

Entertainment Grand Prix

Hyundai Iconiq: Night Fishing by Innocean Seoul

Digital Craft Grand Prix and Design Grand Prix

Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences: Caption with Intention by FCB Chicago and Rakish, with the Chicago Hearing Society

Entertainment Lions for Sport Grand Prix

Clash of Clans: Haaland Payback Time by David New York

Entertainment Lions for Gaming Grand Prix

Mercado Livre: Call of Discounts by Gut Sao Paulo

Entertainment Lions for Music Grand Prix

Rimas Music: Tracking Bad Bunny by DDB Latina, Puerto Rico

Industry Craft Grand Prix

Idomed: Nigrum Corpus by Artplan, São Paulo

 

 

 

