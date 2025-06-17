Cannes Day 2: eight Grand Prix awarded
Entertainment, Gaming, Craft, Music, Sport and Design
No less than eight Grand Prix were handed out at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity on day two, with two going to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences for Caption with Intention by FCB Chicago.
Independent agencies were represented by Artplan Sao Paulo and Revolver Sydney. South & Central America, the United States, Australia and South Korea taking home the prizes.
Film Craft Grand Prix
Telstra: Better on a Better Network by Revolver Sydney and Biscuit Filmworks
Entertainment Grand Prix
Hyundai Iconiq: Night Fishing by Innocean Seoul
Digital Craft Grand Prix and Design Grand Prix
Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences: Caption with Intention by FCB Chicago and Rakish, with the Chicago Hearing Society
Entertainment Lions for Sport Grand Prix
Clash of Clans: Haaland Payback Time by David New York
Entertainment Lions for Gaming Grand Prix
Mercado Livre: Call of Discounts by Gut Sao Paulo
Entertainment Lions for Music Grand Prix
Rimas Music: Tracking Bad Bunny by DDB Latina, Puerto Rico
Industry Craft Grand Prix
Idomed: Nigrum Corpus by Artplan, São Paulo