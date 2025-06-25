Brave Bison buys Mark Ritson’s MiniMBA training business

The marketing world’s favourite pundit Mark Ritson has sold his MiniMBA business to marcoms group Brave Bison. Ritson becomes a top ten shareholder in Brave Bison. Digital-based Brave Bison businesses include Social Chain, Future Fit and Engage.

Ritson’s business provides MBA-level training in marketing, brand and general management using an online platform and virtual teaching for over 6,000 delegates every year. the practice will operate independently within Brave bison and be led by current CEO Tim Plyming.

Ritson (above second left) says: “I am well known for my general disdain at the state of many, perhaps most, marketing outfits. But I have been genuinely impressed from the very outset with the way Brave Bison operate and their vision for the future. We could not have found a better home for MiniMBA. And, given the vision and growth mindset that I have seen first-hand, becoming a significant shareholder in Brave Bison and member of the team is enormously attractive”.

CEO Plyming says: “I’m delighted that MiniMBA has found a true partner for growth in Brave Bison; an organisation firmly focused on helping CMOs capitalise on the complexity of modern marketing. With Brave Bison’s backing, we’ll be building on the success of the MiniMBA model to create a truly future-focused offering that equips the global business leaders of today and tomorrow with the universal current and future industry standard in marketing strategy.”