Biborg’s Lory Martignoles: My Top (Gaming) Tips for Cannes

And finally, because I am also the DE&I lead at the agency, and these issues matter more than ever, I was really moved by the Rosalilaland case on Roblox. LGBTQIA teens often struggle to find safe spaces where they can talk, connect, and get answers to their questions.. So, the life insurance provider Wiener Städtische brought that safe space to where they already are : in Roblox. They created the first server where trained professionals were available to answer their questions, offering support and allowing queer youth to gather and speak freely in-game. In a world where the safe spaces for minorities are increasingly under threat, gaming can be a powerful way to rebuild them.