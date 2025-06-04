Biborg’s Lory Martignoles: My Top (Gaming) Tips for Cannes

With a growing 3.3 billion gamers in the world, the gaming industry has moved beyond its traditional sphere in communication. Gaming brands are increasingly aligning themselves with people’s habits and expanding into broader pop culture

Xtrim streaming service: Lag or Bad Paradais DDB

Take the Lag or Bad campaign, for example. I find it brilliant because the gaming insight is so true and the execution demonstrates the brand’s superior’s performance. Most gamers blame in-game mistakes on ”internet lag” out of ego. But, the n°1 Internet provider in Ecuador wasn’t about to take the blame or the bad press just because some gamers aren’t willing to own up to their mistakes. They gathered pro players to watch replays and deliver the final verdict: was it because of an internet lag or because the player was just…bad ?

Coperni: Paris Fashion Week

Or the Coperni x esport team Gentlemates collab during Paris Fashion Week. The collaboration itself isn’t gamebreaking, because fashion has entered the gaming space before and not without controversy. What made this activation smart was Coperni’s understanding of one key aspect of gaming behaviour: Twitch streamers pull in thousands of views every day. So they turned their fashion show into a gaming LAN , with top streamers playing live on Twitch as usual – except this time, the show was happening in the background. With this simple mechanic, they opened the show to thousands of gamers, right within their everydayTwitch experience.

Wiener Städtische Life Insurance: Rosalalaland Demner, Merlicek & BergmannDMB

And finally, because I am also the DE&I lead at the agency, and these issues matter more than ever, I was really moved by the Rosalilaland case on Roblox. LGBTQIA teens often struggle to find safe spaces where they can talk, connect, and get answers to their questions.. So, the life insurance provider Wiener Städtische brought that safe space to where they already are : in Roblox. They created the first server where trained professionals were available to answer their questions, offering support and allowing queer youth to gather and speak freely in-game. In a world where the safe spaces for minorities are increasingly under threat, gaming can be a powerful way to rebuild them.

Lory Martignoles is lead strategy planner & lead DE&I at Paris gaming agency, Biborg