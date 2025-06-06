Apple wins prize for privacy ad

This ad from Apple won the US AICP (Association if Independent Commercial Producers) top award, directed by Ivan Zacharias of Smuggler.

‘Flock’ is a prescient contemporary spin on Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds, purporting to demonstrate that we’re watched everywhere apart from when we’re wisely sticking to iPhones.

Privacy is a growing issue although Big Tech seems unwilling to do much about it. Is Apple really as secure as it keeps telling us – it had better be. Holding company media operations hardly help of course, banging on relentlessly about “personalisation.” Quite how they can this without invading people’s privacy only they seem to know (and they’re not telling us.)