And here’s another AI generated masterpiece….

Are your ears bleeding from talk of AI? Clients are excited about it anyway, judging by the chatter from Cannes. Agencies are going along with it, like turkeys voting for Christmas.

So Kazakhstan’s Forte Bank needed an ad for its Premier service in a hurry so they enlisted Progression CA and Digital da Vinci to produce an epic wholly by AI (including the copy by the sound of it.)

No doubt there’ll be some measurement service that says this is just as effective as anything humans can produce – clearly it was cheaper and quicker than rounding up yachts and planes.

The nouveau rich, who are presumably the target market for Premier, usually have no taste (think Jeff Bezos in Venice.) Just as well perhaps. If this is the way adland is going that old tune springs to mind: ‘Stop the world I want to get off.’