Aitana Bonmatí scores for Snickers and T&P

Much chatter these days about football player diving and burn-out (they’re currently burning out in a daft FIFA club tournament in the US.) What could be the answer? Snickers, of course, in this new effort from T&P which has somehow muscled its way onto the Mars creative roster, dominated by Omnicom agencies. That Johnny Hornby, take your eyes off him for a minute..

So we have Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmatí helping the boys out with essential supplies.

Takes a while to get going but it’s an entertaining trip. Advertising you actually like. Suspect Ms Bonmatí will find lots of opportunities when she hangs up her ballon d’or-winning boots.

MAA creative scale: 8.