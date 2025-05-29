WPP enters advertising lists to bolster AI pitch

It’s all change at WPP it seems – the latest is the rebranding of GroupM as WPP Media, one company not a collection of media agencies – and the holding company (unusually) is doing some advertising to highlight its new mantra of AI with everything via its WPP Open facility.

There’s a B2B campaign running on posters and a now a video, devised by global CCO Rob Reilly.

Makes it all look engagingly glossy. But that’s often the point of advertising after all.

Interesting to see what (if anything) comes next.

MAA creative scale: 7.