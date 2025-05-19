Winning streak Lucky Generals lands Holland & Barrett

Lucky Generals has won UK retailer Holland & Barrett, a big operator with over 1,000 stores in and outside the UK, still known to most as health good shops. These days, of course, ‘wellness’ is the thing although there’s an awful lot of rubbish masquerading as wellness.

Never mind, what we’re going to get from H&B is an “ambitious new brand platform” incorporating health & wellness. H&B will continue to work with brand agency True Story.

Lucky Generals recently won supermarket chain Asda, replacing the Co-op, which went to VCCP, H&B’s one-time agency.

H&B CMO Mark Singleton says: “This is a significant moment for us. As we evolve to become the go-to name in wellness, we wanted a creative partner who could match our ambition. Lucky Generals impressed us with their emotive thinking and collaborative spirit. We can’t wait to see where this partnership takes us.”

The Generals have won a number of accounts this year and it will be interesting to see if can continue such momentum, especially with Asda on board. The big supermarkets (and Asda is rather bigger than the Co-op) are highly demanding and can dominate agencies with their workload and need for instant ads.