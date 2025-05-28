What, no celebs? Oura Rings shows ageing as aspirational

The Oura Ring is a fitness and health tracker that’s worn by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Prince Harry. So it’s refreshing to see the brand – whose rings cost up to £500 – being so down-to-earth in its new ad campaign.

No celebrity endorsements here. Oura isn’t interested in the culture of performance, optimisation and youth. This is about people of a mature age who want to stay healthy so they can have fun as they get older. Oura’s blurb refreshingly declares: “Let’s be honest, the goal is to get old. Daily scores are important, but the key to unlocking a long, healthy life is building those habits over time.”

In truth, all that health monitoring can make people paranoid and anxious, but agency nice&frank (Ad Age’s 2024 newcomer of the year) makes the Oura look liberating and fun.

The “Give us the finger” line points to the moment of recognition that passes between Oura wearers, as well as the obvious double entendre. The campaign is running in the UK and the US and includes plenty of OOH (below).

Finally, a representation of ageing that’s not patronising, idealised or tokenistic. It’s a brand that knows that older people have money, and sees no shame in targeting them directly.

MAA creative scale: 8.5