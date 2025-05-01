Wear the damn shorts (whoever you are) says Sweaty Betty

As the UK basks in an unseasonal heatwave it’s time for agile advertisers to advise us to, in the words of a very contentious ad from a few years back – “be beach body ready.”

Shots seem to be tighter and even shorter this year (expect a fuss somewhere down the line) and Sweaty Betty (originally an exercise brand) with Havas is going for the if you’ve got in flaunt it pitch (even if you maybe haven’t.) “Wear the damn shorts” is a good way of putting it.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.