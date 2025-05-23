VCCP’s Hopkins and Legarth: Our (AI) Top Tips for Cannes

So here are our three top tips for Cannes this year. We’ve mainly focused on the AI space where our specialities lie, but we’ve also popped in an irresistible non-AI wildcard.

Adoptable by Pedigree

What struck us about this campaign is that it understands the strengths of Gen-AI within a whole pipeline of tools to solve a problem. By using AI to give any shelter dog a professional photoshoot meant that the dogs and the ads look their best. Pair this with Gen-AI’s efficiency potential by generating and dynamically delivering ads to potential adopters, what’s not to like?

Pentsum_gpt by Marketsquare

We love this idea because it brilliantly frames AI as an impressionable mind, showing deep understanding that AI, like children, innocently reflects the inputs it receives. By applying this insight so effectively, the Danish Teachers Union were able to unquestionably demonstrate the impact of bias in longstanding texts, ultimately leading to changes in the national curriculum—a remarkable achievement.

Hidden Tags by Ikea

So the brief comes in that people perceive your product as having a durability question mark over its head, so you respond with a treasure hunt where the winning mechanic is the answer to that very question. It also reminds everyone who sees or participates in the activation of the brand’s ubiquity, well, who hasn’t got at least one Ikea product in their home. Genius.

Ben Hopkins and Morten Legarth are the creative directors of faith, VCCP’s AI creative agency