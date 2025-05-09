VCCP turns National Lottery scratch cards into a real life game

Allwyn is seeking out a new generation of National Lottery players with a campaign designed to tempt digital-weary younger consumers to “Add some play” into their lives. A group of friends is sent on a real-life scavenger hunt for scratch cards in a bid to position the game as a natural part of their social life.

The digital switch off message is becoming a theme for marketers, as we saw in Heineken’s recent campaign to get everyone down the pub.

Ben Brown, head of media and channel activation, Allwyn, says: “Scratchcards have always been a bit of quiet fun – we saw an opportunity to show how they can bring a bit of joy to everyday social moments too. ‘Add Some Play’ is all about adding some play to everyday moments, with this instalment putting a game of ‘Scratchcard Scavenger Hunt’ at the centre of a summer getaway with friends.”

Darren Bailes, global CCO at VCCP, says: “We wanted to take the joy of Scratchcards and inject it into real, spontaneous moments – on a weekend away with mates, at bingo with friends. It’s a light-hearted campaign with real warmth, all about showing how a simple idea can create a spark of connection.”

